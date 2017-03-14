Julia May Good Brinkley

Julia was the daughter of the late Franklin and Daisy Good of Johnson City.

Julia was a graduate of Science Hill High School and had attended Milligan College. She was a homemaker but also had held several part time jobs during her life, the favorite of these were Graham School Pictures of Bristol, TN and Springmaid Resort of Myrtle Beach, SC. She was an avid Bridge player and dearly loved her Bridge Club and the members. She also enjoyed crafts and Cathedral quilting. Her favorite pastime was listening to her husband play through the years with the Goodwin Trio and Orchestra.

Julia was an active member of Anderson Street United Methodist Church of Bristol, TN and Ocean Lakes Chapel of Myrtle Beach, SC. She also was a member of the United Methodist Women and the Joe Maheffey Class at ASUMC along with the Lindell Counts Circle.

In addition to her parents, Julia was preceded in death by: one sister, Emma Elizabeth Good.

Survivors include: her husband of 70 years, Rudolph Brinkley; two daughters, Liz Ziemann and her husband Doug of Bristol and Salli Cunningham and her husband Randy of Myrtle Beach, SC; one brother, James F. Good of Johnson City; three grandchildren, Chris Menerick and his wife Amy of Nashville, TN, Tess Ziemann of Bristol and Saieh Winn and her husband Israel of Olatha, KS; three great grandchildren, Laura Lee Menerick of Nashville, TN and Aiden and Owen Winn of Olatha, KS; one sister-in-law, Patsy Hobbs and husband Robert of Clearwater, FL; and three nephews and their families.

A committal service will be conducted by Rev. Barbara Doyle at Monte Vista Memorial Park in Johnson City on Thursday, March 16, 2017 at 3 PM. Honorary pallbearers will be special friends, the Joseph Morell family, the Charles Goodwin family and the JC Vance-Lowery family.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorials be made to Heartland Enriching Life, 2411 North Oak Street Suite 108, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577-3164. Special thank you to Heartland Hospice for their care while attending to Julia.

