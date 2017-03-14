John (Jay) Eldridge

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Ruby Eldridge.

He leaves to cherish his memories of 54 years of marriage his wife, Judy Eldridge; one daughter, Jonette (Reggie) Cavin, thought of as a son to John; his much loved granddaughter, Kayla Brooke Cavin; sisters, Helen (Ronnie) Coyle, Lucy (Bill) Petre; brother, Otis (Kathy) Eldridge; aunt, Blonde Livesay; and several nieces.

He was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church in Bloomingdale, then later attended Spires Chapel Church.

Jay was retired from Sullivan County Department of Education where he taught at Sullivan South High.

Jay loved to sing Gospel songs and sang in many different quartets.

Jay was an avid bowler and Tennessee Vols fan and Lady Vols fan.

We love and will miss him but he left his family and friends with so many wonderful and happy memories in their hearts. His family is looking for the day that we can be with Jay in a place where sadness and parting comes no more.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. John North officiating, the eulogy given by Billy Jack Johnson and the tribute to be read by Kayla Cavin. Special music will be provided by Redeemed and Cross Taylor. Graveside services will be held 11:00 am Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at Highland Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Reggie Cavin, Gerald Eldridge, Mark Eldridge, Cotton Anderson, Mike Eldridge, Everette Lane, Danny Burrell, and Greg Brickey; Honorary Pallbearer, Chris Dome. Online condolences may be made at www.christiansells.com .