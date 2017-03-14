Gay Nell Christian

She was a member of Upper Room Church in Church Hill. Gay Nell spent 30 years in California teaching school and also taught some in the local area. She enjoyed sharing her best with her students.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James “Jim” Christian, her parents, Amos and Maxie Gilreath; brothers, Caryle, A.H., and Olen Gilreath; sisters, Cecta Gilreath, Gladys Thompson, and her grandson, Troy Burner.

Gay Nell is survived by her son, Jack Christian & wife Freda; daughter, Charlotte Kinsley-Bruner & husband Bill Kinsley; eleven grandchildren; many great and great-great grandchildren; a sister, Hazel Crawford; her brother, J.D. Gilreath; special nephew, Howard Gilreath and her dear friend, George Bruner.

The family will receive friends from 4 pm to 6 pm on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport. Funeral services will follow at 6 pm with Pastor Andy Sensabaugh, officiating.

Graveside services will be held at 1 pm on Thursday, March 16, 2017 at Mt. Mitchell Church Cemetery, Church Hill.

The family wishes to extend their appreciation to Brookhaven Manor Nursing home to all her caregivers. She brought joy to many in her stay there, always giving out laughs in her funny ways. Special thanks to Jenny and Billy for their gentle care for mom.

