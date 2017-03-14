logo

no avatar

Elmer C. “Dick” Wallace

• Today at 12:33 PM

KINGSPORT - Elmer C. “Dick” Wallace, age 91, of Kingsport, passed away Sunday, March 12, 2017 at the Holston Valley Hospital & Medical Center following a brief illness. Mr. Wallace was a native of Hawkins County, and had lived majority of his life Church Hill before moving to Kingsport in 2012. He retired from Rental Uniform with 20 plus years of service. He was one of the oldest living members of the First Free Will Baptist Church of Church Hill, and was a veteran of the United States Navy having served during WW II.

He is preceded in death by his parents, George C. Wallace and Emma Ruth Alley Wallace, sister, Helen Tranbarger, brother-in-law, Tom Tranbarger and son-in-law, Stewart Hicks.

Survivors include his wife, Louise Collins Wallace of the home, Daughter, Velma Hicks of Kingsport, sons, Danny Wallace (Teressa) of Bristol, VA, Bobby Wallace (Kim) of Jacksonville, FL, Step-son, Greg Collins of Kingsport. Grandchildren, Tammy Walser, Kristi Jeffers, Lindsey Holt, Grant Wallace, Kaileigh Deckert, Austin Wallace and Brandy Dettor, 9 great grandchildren, brother, Victor Wallace (Dot) of Kingsport, sister, Thelma Davidson of Kingsport , brother-in-law, Wayne Collins.

Calling hours are from 5 to 7 pm Wednesday at the First Free Will Baptist Church of Church Hill. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 pm at the First Free Will Baptist Church with Rev. Mitch Russell, Rev. Chris Crabtree and Rev. Victor Wallace officiating.

Military graveside services will be conducted 1 pm Thursday at the Church Hill Memory Gardens with military rites conducted by the Hawkins County Color Guard. Serving as pallbearers will be Chic Tate, Shayne Willis, Kevin Collins, Grant Wallace, Austin Wallace, Tony Decker and Wayne Collins.

Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12 noon Thursday to go in procession to the cemetery.

To leave an online message for the Wallace family, please contact us @www.jfhonline.com

Johnson – Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Wallace family.