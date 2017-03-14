Elmer C. “Dick” Wallace

He is preceded in death by his parents, George C. Wallace and Emma Ruth Alley Wallace, sister, Helen Tranbarger, brother-in-law, Tom Tranbarger and son-in-law, Stewart Hicks.

Survivors include his wife, Louise Collins Wallace of the home, Daughter, Velma Hicks of Kingsport, sons, Danny Wallace (Teressa) of Bristol, VA, Bobby Wallace (Kim) of Jacksonville, FL, Step-son, Greg Collins of Kingsport. Grandchildren, Tammy Walser, Kristi Jeffers, Lindsey Holt, Grant Wallace, Kaileigh Deckert, Austin Wallace and Brandy Dettor, 9 great grandchildren, brother, Victor Wallace (Dot) of Kingsport, sister, Thelma Davidson of Kingsport , brother-in-law, Wayne Collins.

Calling hours are from 5 to 7 pm Wednesday at the First Free Will Baptist Church of Church Hill. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 pm at the First Free Will Baptist Church with Rev. Mitch Russell, Rev. Chris Crabtree and Rev. Victor Wallace officiating.

Military graveside services will be conducted 1 pm Thursday at the Church Hill Memory Gardens with military rites conducted by the Hawkins County Color Guard. Serving as pallbearers will be Chic Tate, Shayne Willis, Kevin Collins, Grant Wallace, Austin Wallace, Tony Decker and Wayne Collins.

Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12 noon Thursday to go in procession to the cemetery.

To leave an online message for the Wallace family, please contact us @www.jfhonline.com

Johnson – Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Wallace family.