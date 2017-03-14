Ellis George “E. G.” McGlothlin

He was preceded in death by his parents, Stan and Clara Light McGlothlin; daughter, Sheila McGlothlin Skeens.

Ellis is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Shirley Ramey McGlothlin; son, Chris McGlothlin; granddaughter, Brandy Fanning; great-granddaughter, Sierra Fanning; son-in-law, Wayne Skeens; sister, Sue Stanley and husband Earl; 1 niece and 1 nephew; several cousins; brother-in-law, Ted Ramey, Jr.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 16, 2017 at Scott County Funeral Home in Weber City.

A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Ronnie Owens officiating.

A military graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 17, 2017 at Walnut Chapel Church Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:55 p.m.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.scottcountyfuneralhome.com.

Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City is serving the McGlothlin family.