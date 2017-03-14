KINGSPORT - Cecil “Shorty” Johnson, 89, passed away at home on Saturday (March 11, 2017). Cecil was born on October 6, 1927 to the late Hobart & Nannie Johnson in Roda, VA; he was the oldest of 11 children.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday (March 15, 2017) from 5 to 7 p.m. at Riverside Ave Baptist Church (966 Riverside Ave. Kingsport, TN 37660). Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Benny Mauk, and former Pastors Charles Roberts, and Kelvin Bishop officiating.

Committal services will be held on Thursday (March 16, 2017) at 1 p.m. in the Garden of Good Shepherd at East Lawn Memorial Park.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Online condolences may be made to the Johnson family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com.