Carolyn Imogene Broadwater

Carolyn leaves behind to cherish her memories her loving husband of 55 years Darrell Broadwater; two daughters: Tammy Smith and husband Dwayne and Lisa Smith and husband David all of Blountville, Tennessee; son: Michael Broadwater and wife Paula of Blountville, Tennessee; one grandson: Nathan Smith of Nashville, Tennessee; sisters-in-law: Charlene Weaver, Carolyn Peters and Sonny, Wilma Broadwater and husband Gary; special nephews: Jim McClain and Joey Weaver and several nieces, nephews, family and friends.

A funeral service to commemorate the life of Mrs. Carolyn Broadwater will be conducted on Friday, March 17, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. in the chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home 4997 Memorial Blvd., Kingsport, Tennessee 37664 with Brother Garney Snavley officiating.

She will be laid to rest in the Garden of Faith at East Lawn Memorial Park, 4997 Memorial Blvd., Kingsport, Tennessee 37664.

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 17, 2017 from 10:00 A.M. until the funeral hour at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home.

All arrangements are entrusted to East Lawn Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the Broadwater family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com .