KINGSPORT - Bobby C. McClellan of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 12, 2017 being 77 years, 7 months and 22 days of age. Bobby was born July 17, 1939 in Kingsport, Tennessee to the late Henry Darrell McClellan and the late Lillian Bellamy McClellan. On December 29, 1961 he married the love of his life, Janice Louise White McClellan who preceded him in death after 50 wonderful years of marriage and to this union two children were born. In addition to his wife and parents Bobby is preceded in death by his brothers: Carl McClellan, Cotton McClellan, Benny McClellan, Ray McClellan, and J.C. McClellan; his sister: Wanda Marie Kerr and grandson: TJ Barker. Bobby was a faithful member of Bible Way Baptist Church for over 40 years and served on the Bus Ministry there for over 20 years. Bobby loved spending his time tinkering on lawn mowers and following the Bluegrass music scene.

Bobby leaves behind to mourn his passing his son: Eddie McClellan and wife Fredonna of Kingsport, Tennessee; daughter: Lora Parker and husband Jason of Galloway, New Jersey; brother: Roy Wayne McClellan and wife Joan of Kingsport, Tennessee; three grandchildren: Chelcee McClellan, Jon Parker and Mike Gustafson; three great grandchildren: Faylee Greene, Bralynn Carr and Michael Ross Gustafson and a host of other nieces, nephews, family and friends.

A funeral service to commemorate the life of Mr. Bobby McClellan will be conducted on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at 7:00 P.M. in the chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home 4997 Memorial Blvd., Kingsport, Tennessee 37664 with Rev. Rick Vannoy, Rev. Brian McClellan and Rev. Robert Fletcher officiating.

He will be laid to rest in the Garden of Everlasting Life III at East Lawn Memorial Park, 4997 Memorial Blvd., Kingsport, Tennessee 37664 with committal services being conducted in Mausoleum II on Thursday, March 16, 2017 at 11:00 AM with Roy Wayne McClellan and his nieces and nephews serving as pallbearers.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 from 4:00 P.M. until the funeral hour at 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

All arrangements are entrusted to East Lawn Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the McClellan family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com.