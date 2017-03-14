Berwyn Lynn “Dick” Hamilton

Following high school he attended East Tennessee State University, served in the ROTOC and in the 820th Station Hospital Army Reserve Unit. He was employed in May of 1956 by the Sperry Farragut Co. in Bristol, Tennessee as a lab technician in the materials lab. In April of 1957 he went to work for the Raytheon Manufacturing Co. Completing his B.S. degree in Chemistry at East Tennessee State University in June of 1966 and was promoted to Metallurgist. This was followed by his promotion to Manager of the Employee Motivational Programs in March of 1979 where he was in charge of the Cost Reduction Suggestion Program and Act Now Program until his retirement on May 29, 1992.

He is survived by two daughters and sons-in- law; Lori Hamilton Dykes and Larry Dykes, who were his primary caretakers; Lisa Hamilton Phipps and Clark Phipps; one grandson, Cody Phipps; one great granddaughter, Chloe Nicole Phipps; four brothers, the late George Hamilton, William “Bill”, Norman, and Gordon; two sisters, Joanne Holly and Jacque Mullins; and two very special cousins, Billy Ray Hamilton and wife Jane, and the late Joseph Wayne Hamilton.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 5:00 PM on Thursday, March 16, 2017 at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 3:00 until 5:00 PM. Funeral Service and Reception will follow. Committal Service and Interment will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, March 17, 2017 at Monte Vista Memorial Park in Johnson City, Tennessee.

The family would like to say a special thanks to all his wonderful caregivers, Debbie, Deana, Jim, Flo, Curtis, Sheena, Kelli, Rosie, Deb, Elaine, Becky, Steve, Charlie, Ashley, Sherry, Paula, Debbie G., Destiny, Melody, and Lisa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ester Whitaker Carder Foundation Scholarship, ETSU Scholarship Office, 2nd Floor Culp Center, Johnson City, TN 37614 or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the Hamilton family and be viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com .