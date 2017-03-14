logo

Aileen Craft

• Today at 2:47 PM

PENNINGTON GAP, VA - Aileen Hughes Craft went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 13, 2016 at Lee Health and Rehab in Pennington Gap, VA. She was born on July 7, 1924 in Lee County, Virginia to Cam and Bertha Stapleton Hughes. She was married to the love of her life Thomas "Oss" Craft who preceded her in death in a mining accident in 1971. She loved all the children that she worked with as a teacher aide for kindergarten in the 1970's at Pennington Elementary. She especially cherished visits from her great granddaughter, Kiersten. Aileen enjoyed gardening, especially when her tulips bloomed that she purchased in Holland. She enjoyed embroidery and visiting with friends at her home. She was very independent and enjoyed living on her own until 2015.

She is preceded in death by three brothers, Charles Hughes, Everett (Irene) Hughes and Dave Hughes; her sister Theda Hughes Hatfield. She is survived by her children Quentin Craft and wife Shirley of Exton, Pennsylvania; Jimmy Craft and wife Lena of Williamsburg, VA; and Brenda Craft Byington and husband Jimmy of Jonesville, VA. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Special thank you to dear friends Mary and Cindy and to those who cared for her at Lee Health and Rehab!

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, in the name of Aileen Craft. Visitation will be on Friday, March 17, 2017 at Sturgill Funeral Home from 1 until 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Lee Memorial Gardens in Woodway, VA. To sign guest book visit www.sturgillfuneralhome.com.

Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home of Pennington Gap is in charge of the arrangements.