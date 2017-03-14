She is preceded in death by three brothers, Charles Hughes, Everett (Irene) Hughes and Dave Hughes; her sister Theda Hughes Hatfield. She is survived by her children Quentin Craft and wife Shirley of Exton, Pennsylvania; Jimmy Craft and wife Lena of Williamsburg, VA; and Brenda Craft Byington and husband Jimmy of Jonesville, VA. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Special thank you to dear friends Mary and Cindy and to those who cared for her at Lee Health and Rehab!

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, in the name of Aileen Craft. Visitation will be on Friday, March 17, 2017 at Sturgill Funeral Home from 1 until 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Lee Memorial Gardens in Woodway, VA. To sign guest book visit www.sturgillfuneralhome.com.

Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home of Pennington Gap is in charge of the arrangements.