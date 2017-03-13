Wilma Jean Cox

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles T. Cox; stepson, Thomas Daniel Cox; brother, Gerald Bunch; and 2 sisters, Louise Bunch and Barbara Bright.

Wilma is survived by her stepdaughter, Brenda Sue Pruitt of Knoxville, TN; 2 sons, Tony McFarland and Terry McFarland, both of Knoxville, TN; stepson, Dennis James Cox of Kingsport; 9 grandchildren; and 2 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm with Rev. Stephen Hopkins officiating. Burial will follow East Tennessee Cemetery.

