Charles worked for the Tennessee Fish and Game Commission, McDaniels Construction, Lyons Construction, and retired from the TVA as an Operating Engineer. He was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers. He enjoyed watching, UT, Washington Redskins, Atlanta Braves, and golf.

Survivors include his loving wife of 49 years, Shirley DeHart Lovin; grandsons, Timmothy, Tyler Charles, and Trey Winstead; granddaughter, Tabitha Ann Winstead; brother-in-law, Ray DeHart; sister-in-law, Edith Shuler Abrams; and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his "guys at Southside", Joyce Walker, Randall Burton, and Frank Cinnamon.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, from 5:00 until 7:00pm at Christian-Sells Funeral Home and at the home at any other time. The funeral service will follow with Rev. Greg Graybeal officiating. The graveside service will be held on Thursday at 1:00 pm in Highland Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.