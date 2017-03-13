Otis Gibson

Otis was preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Della Johnson Gibson; and niece, Crystal Gibson.

He is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy Gibson; son, Jeffrey Scott Gibson (Tiana); stepson, Robert K. Seals (Beverly); grandson, Garrett Green; two sisters, Joyce Kinder (Clyde) of Morristown, Brenda Trent (Jack Benny) of Sneedville; four brothers, Dwayne Gibson (Kathy) of Morristown, Jack “Rabbit” Gibson (Phyllis) of Sneedville, Larry Gibson of Mooresburg, and Gary Gibson of Mooresburg; sisters-in-law, Ruth Gibson and Sandra Gibson; a host of nieces, nephews and friends; special caregivers, Lorna Ringley, Martha Waye, and Becky Jeffers; special nurse, Jeff McCoy.

Thanks to Amedisys Hospice of Morristown.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Wednesday, March 15, 2017 with Pastors Carl Johnson and Dean Buell officiating. Burial will follow at Kite Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.christiansells.com.