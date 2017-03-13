Nancy L. Woliver

She was a member of the Pennington Gap Woman’s Club where she received her 35 year service pin and was named Woman of the year in 2016. She was currently serving as Chaplin for both the Pennington Gap Club and the Southwest District. Along with her many civic projects, she was the treasurer for the Friends of the Tobacco Festival. She was a supporter of the Lee County Fair Exhibit Barns, and the restoration of the Lee Theater and Community Center.

She was most proud of her role as wife to Fred for 54 years. A mother to Teresa Woliver Britton and Husband Terry. A grandmother to seven grandchildren, Brooke Jones and husband Jonathan, Jessica Kelly and husband Jonathan, Kellie Copeland and husband Bruce, Morgan Britton, Christopher Britton, Samuel Britton, and Laura Britton. Great-grandmother to five great-grandchildern, Bryson Kelly, Jenna Kelly, Aiden Copeland, Addison Copeland, and Anna Belle Copeland, all of Pennington Gap, VA. A sister to Ida Woliver and the late Jim Woliver of Tucker, GA. A sister in-law to Mildred Paris and the late John Paris of Decatur, GA, Jerry Woliver and wife Norma Jean Woliver of Pennington Gap VA, and the late Carl and Janell Woliver of Pennington Gap, VA. She was preceded in death by her parents Newton and Phoebe Nichols, A sister Linda Jones and a brother Gerald Nichols.

Services to Honor her Life will be held Wednesday March 15, 2017 with visitation from 4-8 p.m. Service to follow at 8 p.m. with Rev. Ken Runyon and Rev. David Jones officiating at Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home in Pennington Gap, VA. She will be laid to rest at the Odd Fellows Cemetery in Woodway, VA at 11 a.m.Thursday March 16, 2017.

To view and sign guest book please visit www.sturgillfuneralhome.com . Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home of Pennington Gap, VA is in charge of the arrangements.