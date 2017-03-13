She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, John Randall, Jr.

Mary Ann is survived by her son, John A. Randall III; daughter, Linda Randall and husband Phil Tipton; grandson, John A. “Jack” Randall, IV; granddaughters, Nicole Randall Smith and husband Troy, Jessie Randall Tipton; great-granddaughter Skyler Smith; and nephews, Rick and Paul Flamm.

A private family inurnment service will take place at First Broad Street United Methodist Church Columbarium.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the charity or organization of your choice.

A very special thanks to the many caregivers and staff at Asbury that became family to the Randalls.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Mary Ann Randall.