Mary Ann Randall
Today at 8:18 AM
Mary Ann Randall, 89, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2017, at Asbury Place at Baysmont, after a long illness. Mrs. Randall, daughter of Mary Louise (Wilson) Watkins and Easley Daniel Watkins, was born in Birmingham, Alabama on December 27, 1927. Her family moved to Johnson City, TN when Mary Ann was six years old. She later became a member of the Science Hill High School band, was a majorette, danced for the Reece Holloway/Toohey School of Dance and later taught dance classes. She was a member of Munsey Memorial Methodist Church. While attending Milligan College, she met her husband and love of her life, John A. “Bud” Randall, Jr. After several adventures, they made their home in Kingsport, TN, and became members of First Broad Street United Methodist Church. Mary Ann initially worked in a variety of vocations, and later served as a Teacher’s Aide for Kingsport City Schools. She was a talented seamstress, loved to cook, and was an accomplished craftsperson and gardener. Family fun, great food, fishing and camping trips were always a top priority. For 67 years, she and Buddy “burnt the candle at both ends and in the middle”. They enjoyed many happy hours, dances and card parties. During retirement, they spent twenty wonderful winters in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. She was a fun and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend and will be missed terribly.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, John Randall, Jr.
Mary Ann is survived by her son, John A. Randall III; daughter, Linda Randall and husband Phil Tipton; grandson, John A. “Jack” Randall, IV; granddaughters, Nicole Randall Smith and husband Troy, Jessie Randall Tipton; great-granddaughter Skyler Smith; and nephews, Rick and Paul Flamm.
A private family inurnment service will take place at First Broad Street United Methodist Church Columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the charity or organization of your choice.
A very special thanks to the many caregivers and staff at Asbury that became family to the Randalls.
Please go to www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Mary Ann Randall.