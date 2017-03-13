Dale Bowlin

He was preceded in death by his mother: Sibyl King Bowlin, and his sister: Carolyn Bowlin Flynn.

He is survived by his companion, Renee Olaechea and her family: Micah and Erica Miller, their children: Hudson, Hayes and Quinn. He is also survived by his father: H.H. Bowlin and wife Eulah; his children: Jodi Bowlin and Eric Bowlin of Knoxville, TN and Chance (Heather) Bowlin of San Antonio, TX; brother: Howard (Linda) of Kingsport, TN; sister: Phyllis Bowlin (Cleat) Murray of Johnson City, TN; and grandchildren: Julian, Malia, Brandon, Morgan and Danielle.

At Dale’s request, he was cremated and his ashes were spread in the ocean.