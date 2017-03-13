KINGSPORT - Cecil “Shorty” Johnson, 89, passed away at home on Saturday (March 11, 2017). Cecil was born on October 6, 1927 to the late Hobart & Nannie Johnson in Roda, VA; he was the oldest of 11 children.

Cecil was a long time member of Riverside Ave Baptist Church, where he also served as a Deacon and an Exhorter. He loved the Lord and he loved to tell people about Him while encouraging them with His word. Cecil was also an avid fisherman most of his life. He retired after 19 years as a caretaker at Lynn View High & Lynn View Middle School.

In addition to his parents, Cecil was preceded in death by his daughter, Rhonda Roberts; grandson, Jack Roberts; great-granddaughter, Izabella Roberts; four brothers, infant Leslie Darrell, Johnny Sanford, Hershell, and Jerry Johnson; and sister, Christine Kern.

Cecil is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis Johnson, on March 28, 2017 would have been 62 years; two daughters, Teresa Johnson of Kingsport and Rebecca Johnson of Greenville, TN; three brothers, Carl Ray Johnson, Jackie Johnson, and Gary Hensley; two sisters, Virginia Laney and Marlene House; sisters-in-law, Betty Johnson, Ruth Johnson, and Patsy Stewart; grandsons, Ashton Roberts & wife Jennifer, Adam Roberts, Dustin Roberts, and Wolfgang Wendland II; granddaughters, Alissa Wendland, Elizabeth Roberts, Bridgette Johnson, Leah Johnson, and Mary Roberts; great-grandsons, Zion Roberts, Aiden Villa, and Riley Roberts; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday (March 15, 2017) from 5 to 7 p.m. at Riverside Ave Baptist Church (966 Riverside Ave. Kingsport, TN 37660). Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Benny Mauk, and former Pastors Charles Roberts, and Kelvin Bishop officiating.

Committal services will be held on Thursday (March 16, 2017) at 1 p.m. in the Garden of Good Shepherd at East Lawn Memorial Park.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

