Barbara Seymore

She is preceded in death by her parents, Sam M. Collier and Una V. Collier; father-in-law and mother-in-law, David and Net Seymore; and daughter, Lorinda Seymore French.

Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Robert J. Seymore; daughter, Sharon Seymore Nickels and husband Terry; two grandsons, Samuel and Isaac Nickels; two sisters, Joann Brotherton and Kathy Greer and husband Joe; several brothers and sisters-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, from 5:00 pm till 7:00 pm at East Rogersville Baptist Church in Rogersville. The funeral ceremony will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Johnny Seymore and Doug Seymore officiating. The graveside service will be held on Thursday at 11:00 am at Highland Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.