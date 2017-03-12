James C. “Clevie” Hamilton

James proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII. He was known as a loving husband, father and grandfather. He worked at Holston Defense up to his retirement. James had the gift of service and was always helping others, although his greatest passion was for the Lord, his wife, his children and grandchildren. They loved his laughter, humor and his bird drawings, which he hid for the children to find. James had a captivating presence that drew babies and children to him anywhere he was. He loved serving the Lord and his church, CrossLife. You could often see him in the foyer with children flocked all around. James loved to be outside working in his gardens and helping the widows on the street. He could sit outside for hours watching the birds enjoying nature. He will be remembered by his mischievous smile, gentle, kind, and compassionate soul and his great hugs. James was loved by all and will be greatly missed.

James is preceded in death by his parents and his first wife Evelyn Hamilton.

Those left to cherish James's memory include his wife, Diane Ahlgrim Hamilton, his daughters, Cheri Anglin of Kingsport, Laura Davidson and husband Jon of Burlington, NC, Pamela Dobson and Husband Chuck of Greensboro, GA, and Deborah Lee and husband Chris of Johnson City, TN.; son, David Anglin and wife Janet of Johnson City, TN.; grandchildren, Caroline Anglin, Greta Anglin, Lilly Anglin, Luke Anglin, Pate Anglin, Daniel Davidson and wife Abigail, Emilee Davidson, Matthew Davidson, Rebekah Davidson, Josh Lee and wife Elizabeth; sister, Patsy Miller of Kingsport, TN; brothers, Freddie, Charles, Bill and Marlin Hamilton of Kingsport, TN., and several nieces and nephews.

The family will greet friends to share memories on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 from 5:00 pm until a Celebration of James’s Life at 7:00 pm in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services Johnson City with Pastor David Anglin and Pastor Jon Davidson officiating. A Graveside and Committal Service will held on Wednesday at 10:00 am at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Daniel Davidson, Matthew Davidson, Pate Anglin, Luke Anglin, Joshua Gibson, and Mike Miller. Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Barker, Dr. Allen Davis, Jeff Hale, Bill Hamilton, Jr., Wayne Kirk, Virgil Stout , Drew Turner, and Larry Williams. Everyone is asked to meet at the funeral home by 9:15 am to go in procession to the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations are being accepted at CrossLife Church, Building Fund 4 Wesley Court, Johnson City, TN 37601.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral and Cremation Services, 3001 People's Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171)