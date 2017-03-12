Helen J. Clendenon

Helen was a member of First Christian Church in Big Stone Gap, VA. She also attended Heritage Church of God in Big Stone Gap. She worked at Lonesome Pine Hospital in Medical Records for many years.

Helen was preceded in death by father and mother, George and Sarah Winstead, sisters, Priscilla Horne, Katherine Wurfel, Vivian Castle, and Edith Winstead, and brother James Winstead.

Helen is survived by her husband, Jim Clendenon of Big Stone Gap, her daughter Pam Giles and husband John of Dryden, VA, her son, Todd Clendenon and wife Angie of Big Stone Gap; her grandchildren Mandy Crowder and husband Will of Nashville, TN, Jordan Giles of Nashville, TN, Connor Clendenon, Arabella Clendenon and Rebecca Stallard all of Big Stone Gap; her sister and best friend, Margaret Clendenon of Big Stone Gap and brother Donald Winstead and wife Marilyn of Big Stone Gap.

She is also survived by special nephews, David Clendenon and wife Sonya, Paul Clendenon and wife Cindy and Mark Clendenon and wife Beth; niece, Micki Castle and a host of friends and loved ones to mourn her passing and cherish her memory.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 14th, 2017 at 1:00 PM at Gilliam Funeral Home with Pastor Josh Osteen and Rev. Ronnie Mutter officiating. Graveside services will follow at Glencoe Cemetery, Big Stone Gap with Greg Townsend ministering.

Serving as Pallbearers will be John Giles, Jordan Giles, Connor Clendenon, Mark Clendenon, Paul Clendenon, David Clendenon, Will Crowder and Aaron Fite.

