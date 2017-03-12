Edith (Nan) Gooden Newland

Nan was born in Sullivan County, TN on February 24, 1920 to the late Samuel and Lula McDavid Gooden.

From the age of 17, Nan was the sunshine of her husband’s (Harry Newland) life until his passing in 1979.

Following Harry’s death, her passions were, writing short stories and poems based on her life experience, with one of her short stories being published. Another of her passions was being an adult education teacher for the Scott County, Wise County, and Lee County school systems, where she taught many, many adults to read, and being a Red Cross Health Clinic Volunteer in various elementary schools throughout the area.

Nan taught pre-school children for many years at Holston View United Methodist Church, and was a member of State Line Baptist Church, Kingsport, TN since 1979, where she developed the 2-3 year old nursery class, and faithfully volunteered for more than 18 years in the class.

Throughout Nan’s life, cooking and serving breakfast was one of her favorite things to do. She also played church league softball well into her 70’s, while supplying her famous oatmeal cookies for her team. She also loved to cook fried chicken and make tuna salad sandwiches for Pastor Tony Gonzalez and everyone at the office of State Line Baptist Church.

She was a lover of the newspaper word puzzles and any contest she could enter. She won the newspaper puzzle contests so many times, the newspaper had to ask her to allow others the opportunity to win. She was always a champion of the underdog.

Lastly, she never saw a garage sale she didn’t love!

In addition to her parents and her husband, Harry Sandidge Newland, she is also preceded in death by her son, Harry Jackson “Jack” Newland; great great granddaughter, Novalee Henderson; sister, Carrie Gooden Burns; brothers and sisters-in-law; Sammie Gooden and wife, Myrtle and Paul Gooden and wife, Josephine.

Nan is survived by her daughters, Helen Newland Henderson, Gate City, VA and Kathie Newland Simmons and husband, Ronnie, Gate City, VA; son, Allan Wayne Newland and wife, Carol, Kingsport, TN; grandsons Bryan Henderson and wife, Penny, Kingsport, TN, Michael Newland and wife, Donna, Morgantown, KY, Chris Henderson and wife, Susan, Glen Allen, VA, Timothy Newland and wife, Stacy Chapman, Chattanooga, TN and Kelly Williams, Gate City, VA; 5 great granddaughters, Megan, Jordann, Lauryn, Dana, and Camryn; 2 great great grandchildren, Piper and Brody; with 3 more great great grandchildren expected in the Fall of 2017; sister, Lena Gooden Newland, Gate City, VA; along with many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Sunday, March 12, 2017 at State Line Baptist Church, 310 West Carter’s Valley Rd, Kingsport, TN. and other times at the residence of her daughter, Helen Newland Henderson. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the State Line Baptist Church sanctuary with Rev. David Newland and Rev. Scott Carter officiating. Rev. Scott Carter, Nicholas Henderson and Kelly Williams will provide music.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 13, 2017 at Walnut Chapel Cemetery, East Carter’s Valley. Grandsons and great-grandsons, Bryan Henderson, Michael Newland, Chris Henderson, Timothy Newland, Kelly Williams, Matthew Henderson, Lucas Henderson and Nicholas Henderson will serve as pallbearers. Grandsons and great grandsons, Christopher Henderson, Grant Newland, Benjamin Henderson, and Cameron Henderson will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 a.m. for the graveside service.

The family wishes to send a special thank you to Kay and the staff at Elmcroft Senior Living Facility for assisting Nan in making Elmcroft her home.

An online guest register is available for the Newland family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.

Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Edith (Nan) Gooden Newland.