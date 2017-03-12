Carroll Ben Thurman

He was preceded in death by his parents, William J. and Mary Simmons Thurman; and 2 brothers, James Neal Thurman (Mary Elizabeth) and Herman Thurman (Dorothy).

He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Margaret Gentry Thurman; 2 sons, Tommy Thurman (Anne) and Bobby Thurman (Lynn); 4 grandchildren, Joshua Thurman (Annie), Andrew Thurman (Mallory), Sarah King (Matthew) and Amanda Karalia (Simone); 3 great-grandchildren, Mason King, Blakely Thurman and Demi Thurman; brother, Bill Thurman (Betty); several nieces, nephews and many friends.

The family would like to thank the staff of NHC Kingsport and especially caregiver, Tammy, for the care and support that was shown to Carroll during his declining health.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm on Monday, March 13, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in downtown Kingsport. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 pm with Rev. Frank Proffitt officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers and honorary pallbearer will Robert Johnson. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Eastern Tennessee located at 1545 Western Ave, Suite 110A, Knoxville, TN 37921.

