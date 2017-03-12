Arthur D. “Ott” Arnette

He was a lifelong resident of Keokee, VA and was a retired coal miner with the Westmoreland Coal Company and Shackleford Coal Company. He was a member of the U. M. W. A. Mr. Arnette served in the U. S. Army, having been stationed in Korea. He was a member of the Keokee Church of God.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Della (McKnight) Arnette; and his brother, James Allen Arnette.

Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Rita Mullins Arnette; three sons, John Arnette of Exeter, VA, Daniel Ray Arnette and William Corey Arnette, of the home; and a grandson, Daniel Ray Arnette, Jr.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Holding Funeral Home (17 E. 3rd St., N.) in Big Stone Gap, VA.

Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Monday in the funeral home chapel with the Rev. Robert Maggard officiating.

Military rites, by local V.F.W. and D.A.V. post and the VA National Guard Honors Team, will be conducted on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Holding

Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Keokee Cemetery.

