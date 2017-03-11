Ward Edward Wright

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Molly Wright.

Surviving are his loving wife of 59 years, Jean Wright; three daughters: Thelma Hensley, and husband Danny, Betty McMurray, and husband Terry, and Kathy Falin; six grandchildren: Chad Hensley, and wife Tiffany, Kala Ball, and husband Cody, Kelly Hensley, Jesse Wright, Austin McMurray, and fiancee Ashley, and Daniel Falin; and three great-grandchildren: Alex Hensley, Rhiley Ball, and Jason McMurray; his sister, Joann Hall and husband, Buddy; a brother, Steve Wright and wife, Elizabeth.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Mark Aziz, Dr. Stanley Gall, and the wonderful nurses of the Holston Valley CICU and Cath Lab.

The family will receive friends in the Share Life Room on Monday, March 13, 2017 at Carter Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport, TN from 5-7 pm.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

You can send an online condolence to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com .

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Wright family.