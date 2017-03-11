She was a graduate of Sullivan North High School in 1986. Penny was a licensed cosmetologist in this area for many years. She was preceded in death by her son, little Tom; father, Harold Grissom; a brother, Lee Grissom.

Penny Laney is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Tom Laney; her son, T.J. Laney and fiancé, Candice and her child, Larissa; mother, Wanda Grissom; her brothers, Michael and Steve Grissom; special friends, Ravena and Joyce along with several family and friends.

Calling hours will be held on Monday (March 13, 2017) from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport or friends may also call anytime at the residence.

A funeral service will be conducted on Monday (March 13, 2017) at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Dr. Leland Salyer, officiating.

A graveside service will follow the funeral service at East Lawn Memorial Park with John Barile, Josh Holmes, Shawn Dolan, Cody Halderman, Curtis Grissom, and Joe Harris serving as pallbearers.

A special thank you goes out to all of her friends and family for the support through this difficult time.

You can send an online condolence to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Laney family.