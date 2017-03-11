WISE, VA - Nicholas “Nick” A. England, 22, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 10, 2017.

He was a 2013 honors graduate of Central High School where he played basketball and excelled in golf while there. He was a senior at UVA-Wise, where he was majoring in Biology and was also a member of the golf team. He helped lead his team to a conference championship in the fall of 2016. He was an avid golfer, hiker, weight-lifter and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. His smile and laugh was contagious to all those around him. He worked part-time at EMI as a lab technician. He loved the Lord, was saved and baptized at 8, and currently worshipped at Highlands Fellowship Wise Campus.

Surviving are his parents, Robert and Jennifer England; brothers, Daniel England and Jack England; paternal grandparents, Bob and Judy England of Pound; maternal grandparents, Jim and Jane Hughes of Wise; great-grandmother, Kathleen Y. Bond of Nickelsville, VA; aunt and uncles, Jill Jessee and husband Dwight of Wise, James Hughes and wife Amanda of Wise, Chris England and wife Trish of Wise and Sandy England of Kingsport, TN; and a host of very loved cousins and extended family.

Funeral services for Nick England will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Monday, March 13, 2017 at the Wise Baptist Church, 211 Spring Ave N.E., Wise, VA 24293 with Pastor T.J. McAmis and Pastor Jeff Rolen officiating. Family will receive friends from 4:00 P.M. till time of services at 7:00 P.M. Monday, March 13, 2017 at the church. Graveside committal services and burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, March 14, 2017 in the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens in Big Stone Gap, VA. Family and friends will meet at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday at the church to go to the cemetery in procession.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Nick England Memorial Scholarship at First Bank and Trust, P.O. Box 150 Wise, VA 24293.

Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Rd SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.