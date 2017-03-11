ELIZABETHTON - Michelle Lea Godsey Storey, 45, fell into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday (March 9, 2017) at her residence after a brief battle with cancer.

Michelle was a member of Kingsport First Assembly of God and was crowned Honor Star in the Missionette Program as a teenager. She had many friends, and was loved by all who knew her. She always had a smile for everyone she met. Michelle was a kind, gentle, and loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and grandmother; she will be greatly missed.

Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Gary Storey and daughter, Kaylee of the home; son, Tyler McMurray; daughter, Brianna McMurray; parents, Joe & Linda Godsey; two brothers, Michael and Mitchell Godsey; two grandsons, Zaven Marshall and Zarian McMurray; and a host of friends.

The family will greet guests and share memories on Monday (March 13, 2017) from 5 to 7 p.m. at East Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow in chapel of East Lawn with Pastor James Richardson officiating.

Michelle will be laid to rest on Tuesday (March 14, 2017) at 10 a.m. in the Christus Garden of East Lawn Memorial Park.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Online condolences may be made to the Godsey & Storey family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Godsey & Storey family.