She was preceded in death by her husband, Carlos Skeen; two sons, Billy Gene Skeen and Joe Alan Skeen; parents, William and Etheline Hughes; and one brother, Billy Hughes.

Lena is survived by her son, Charles Skeen and wife, Jeannie; one special grandson, Jamie L. Skeen; one special sister, Charlotte Hughes Grubbs and husband, Alan; one special niece, Lynda Hughes Dawson and husband, Alan; one special great niece, Lindsay Hughes Mynatt and husband, Jordan; one brother-in-law, Richard Skeen; and one sister-in-law, Estelle Wheatley.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2017, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Ronnie Baxter officiating.

The graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 13, 2017, at Bethany Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Keith Williams officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2020 Meadowview Pkwy #100, Kingsport, TN 37660, and Shriner’s Hospital, www.shrinershospitals.org/Donate.

Special thanks to the staff at Life Care Center of Greeneville for the excellent care that was given to Lena. Also, a special thanks to her caregivers, Yvette Carter, Mattie Brandon, Alice Tickle, and the late Phyllis Mullins for the care given to Lena.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Fall Branch, is serving the family of Lena Hughes Skeen.