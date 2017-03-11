Julia Light Pearson

Born in Hawkins County, she had resided in Kingsport her entire life. She was one of 11 children; her parents were the late Annie Wolfe Light and John Wilkes Booth Light.

Mrs. Pearson retired from Tennessee Eastman Company in 1985 after 37 years of service. Previously, she had worked at Holston Ammunition Plant briefly during the war. After her retirement she traveled extensively and had visited five of the seven “Wonders of the World.” She was always known for her hard work and her hospitality; anyone who visited the home had to sit at the table and eat something. She had a strong sense of family and was the “heart of our home.” She was always available to lend a helping hand to family, coworkers or strangers.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Rod Pearson; eight brothers, Erbie Light, Rass Light, Glen Light, Willie Light, Clarence Light, Lacy Light, Cecil Light and Palmer Light; sisters, Rhoda Light Marshall and Elmina Light Cantwell.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Sherryll Tunnell (Carol); daughters, Brenda Tunnell Richardson Whitt (Michael) and Melissa Pearson of the home; eight grandchildren, Michael Richardson, Nat Tunnell, Kelly Tunnell Morrow, Mitchell Richardson, Shane Tunnell, Heather Cupp, Alan Whitt and Jeff Whitt; 15 great grandchildren; special cat, Andy.

The family is very appreciative of the tender care given in the home by daughter Melissa over the past several years.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 12, 2017 from 2:00-3:00 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.

A Memorial Service will follow at 3:00 pm in the chapel with Pastor Kaye Florence officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Amedisys Foundation, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816.

