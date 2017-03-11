logo

BLOUNTVILLE - A great lady has passed away. Jo Ann Hatcher, age 71, of Blountville, went to see her son and parents in Heaven on Thursday, March 9, 2019. Jo Ann was born October 25, 1945 in Johnson City, Tennessee to the late Harvey and Helen Hubbard. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her son, Jerry Hatcher.

Jo Ann was a successful businesswoman for over 40 years. She was a great mother and wife. She will be greatly missed.

Jo Ann leaves behind to mourn her passing her husband of 51 years Larry Hatcher; two sons: Tim Hatcher and wife Laura of Colonial Heights and Mark Hatcher and wife Melissa of Desert Hot Springs, California; three brothers, two sisters and five grandchildren.

Jo Ann will be laid to rest in the Garden of The Good Shepherd at East Lawn Memorial Park, 4997 Memorial Blvd., Kingsport, Tennessee 37664 on Monday, March 13, 2017 at 12:00 PM with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

The family will receive friends on Monday, March 13, 2017 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at East Lawn Funeral Home.

