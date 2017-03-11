Jo Ann Hatcher

Jo Ann was a successful businesswoman for over 40 years. She was a great mother and wife. She will be greatly missed.

Jo Ann leaves behind to mourn her passing her husband of 51 years Larry Hatcher; two sons: Tim Hatcher and wife Laura of Colonial Heights and Mark Hatcher and wife Melissa of Desert Hot Springs, California; three brothers, two sisters and five grandchildren.

Jo Ann will be laid to rest in the Garden of The Good Shepherd at East Lawn Memorial Park, 4997 Memorial Blvd., Kingsport, Tennessee 37664 on Monday, March 13, 2017 at 12:00 PM with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

The family will receive friends on Monday, March 13, 2017 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at East Lawn Funeral Home.

All arrangements are entrusted to East Lawn Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the Hatcher family at www.eastlawnkingpsort.com.