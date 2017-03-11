James Troy Glenn

He was born in Lebanon, VA on December 9, 1929, and was the son of the late Jack and Nellie Kate Stapleton Glenn. Other than his parents Troy was also preceded in death by his wife, Daisy Lee Glenn, and faithful companion “Rocky”. He was employed by AFG for 30 years. After his time with AFG he continued to operate his farm, where he raised tobacco and cattle. He was a member of Bethany Methodist Church and a member of the Stuart Masonic Lodge #224 Lebanon VA an also Nickelsville.

Mr. Glenn is survived by his daughters, Jane Hankins and husband Richard of Stoneville NC, Kathy Glenn Briggs and husband Doug of Winston Salem NC; sons Danny Glenn and wife Cathy of Jonesborough TN, John Glenn and wife Diane of Winston Salem NC; grandchildren, Thomas, Jeremey and wife Elyse, Ryan Glenn, and Jason Hankins; a great-grandson, Roan Hicks, and a granddaughter Ani Kincheloe; great-great-grandsons Riley Hicks and Gabriel Hankins; special cousins and friends Raymond Stapleton and Nancy Osborne.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 14, 2017 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 PM with Rev. Cynthia Frye officiating. Procession will follow to Holston View Cemetery for the graveside service. Pallbearers will be Grandsons, Raymond Stapleton, Walter Dean, Jack Carter, Buster Dean, and Les Stallard.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to the staff at Wexford House for their loving and compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Bethany Methodist Church 2039 Moccasin Valley Rd. Lebanon VA 24266 or Shriners Children’s Hospital 950 W. Faris Rd. Greenville SC 29605-4277.

