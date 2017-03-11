Earl was born in Kingsport and resided here his entire life. His biggest enjoyment in life was fishing and playing with his great-grandchildren. Earl was employed by Waste Management for 23 years.

Earl was preceded in death by father, Herbert Vaughn Kennedy, Sr. and brother, Larry Kennedy.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 44 years, Terenda Kennedy; son, Jason Earl Kennedy;

Grandson, Seth Kennedy and wife Danyel; granddaughter, Allysha Baker; great-grandchildren, Phantom Chase Kennedy and Mercy Michelle Kennedy; mother, Lola Kennedy; brother, Herbert Kennedy, Jr. and wife Debbie; sisters, Ann Rector and husband Danny, Connie Lane and husband Johnny, Carolyn Burke and husband Mark; brothers-in-law, James Bowen and wife Paula and Sammy Bowen and wife Anna; sisters-in-law, Eva Campbell and husband Brian, Jewel Guy and husband Mitchell and Donna Carter; special niece, LeAnn Ramey; several other nieces, nephews, great- nieces, great- nephews and cousins also survive.

The family will receive friends anytime at the home. Earl’s wishes were to be cremated and a private burial in the Kennedy Family Cemetery.

An online guest registry may be signed at www.oakhillfh.com.

The staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mr. Earl Kennedy.