E. Tom Pickel

Tom was a veteran of the 816 Squadron 483 Bomb Group 15th, United States Air Force having proudly served in World War II in Foggi and Italy. He was decorated with the Good Conduct Medal, American Campaign Medal, European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, WWII Victory Medal, Army Occupation Medal and 4 Battle Stars.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Dennie Pickel; sister, Louise and Fay Pickel; brothers, Jesse, Ralph, Harry and Roy Pickel all of Knoxville; nephew, Randy Pickel.

He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Rena Pickel; daughter, Deborah Walton and husband, Jay; grandchildren, Wendy Lester and husband, Mark, Kimberly Eller and husband, Eric of Shady Valley, TN, and Lori Moneyhun of Greeneville, TN; bonus grandchildren, Trevor, Collin and Simon Eller; several nieces, nephews and a host of extended family and friends.

The family would like to thank the hospice staff of the Mountain Home V.A. Community Living Center for their care and support for Tom during his declining health.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 am – 11:30 am on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in downtown Kingsport. Funeral services will begin at 11:30 am with Rev. Richard Dice and Pastor Jerry Ramsey officiating. Military Graveside services will follow at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at the Mountain Home National Cemetery with military rites performed by American Legion Hammond Post #3/265.

