Darrell Verlin Brown

Darrell attended Cleveland Elementary and graduated Gate City High, ETSU, and Ohio University where he earned a Master’s Degree. He served in the US Air Force and was a Viet Nam Veteran. He was a linguist and an educator, having taught in local schools as well as in Viet Nam, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Jordan. He loved exotic chickens, flowers and plants, travel, languages, music, his students, and people of all races and nationalities. Sensitive, kind and caring, he was also humorous and talkative. He made friends far and wide.

Born to the late Sidney and Rosa Brown and predeceased by his brothers Billy, Jim, and Harold.

He is survived by his sisters, Carol Brown Hunt (Eddie), Church Hill,TN and Bonnie Brown Myers (Bill), Nashville, TN; sister-in-law Gay Brown (Harold), Gate City, VA; nieces and nephews, Charlotte Blair (James), Bellevue, WA; Rebecca Godby (Bob) and J. S. A. Brown III (Jennifer), Nashville, TN, Lesa Brown, Weber City, VA; Pamela Brown, Gate City, VA; David Culbertson (Debbie) Surgoinsville, TN; Scott Culbertson, Yuma, VA; Aaron Myers (Irene) and Ian Myers (Laura) of Nashville TN; Miriam Myers Hansen (Jeff), Dallas, TX; Great nieces and nephews are Caitlin Smith (Jed), Mill Valley, CA; Rachel Bigby (Adam), Montesanto, WA; Don Grigg, San Diego, CA; Payton Culbertson, Church Hill, TN; Jaycee Culbertson, Tampa, FL; Skylar Myers Hansen, Asher, and Iris Myers, Nashville, TN. Great-great nephews and nieces are MacKenzie and Riley Bigby, Montesanto, WA; and Quinn, Annabel, and Lilah Smith, Mill Valley, CA. Of the many cousins who survive, especially dear are Norma McClellan, Mary Lou Smith Testerman, Brown and Kay Overbay, Lawrence Shoemaker, Bob Arnold, Marie Schmidt, and Gary Nelms.

Dear friends include the late Jerry Tipton and his entire family, “Sweetheart” Peggy Spangler, Joan Cross, Jerry Cross, Roger Grizzle, Fred Falin, Nancy Alley, Tina and Bill Bruner, Peggy Fleenor, Linville Bishop, Janice Tate Jennings, Mary Sanders, Joy Glenn, Pete Barbour, Darius Hall, and Sameer the cat.

A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, May 26, 2017 at Holston View Cemetery.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at Cameron Church, Stanley Valley Road.

Caregivers Debbie Taylor Culbertson, Jedis Lawson, and Keith Blackburn who were kind, loyal and steadfast, will evermore be loved by the family, as Darrell loved and appreciated them.

Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson’s Research, American Heart Association, Scott County Animal Shelter, or an educational institution of your choice.

The care of Darrell Verlin Brown and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.