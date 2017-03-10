Naomi McConnell

Naomi was born August 8, 1930 in Scott County, VA. She was born to the late Kelly and Maude Pierson. She was a member of Anderson Street United Methodist Church, Bristol, TN.

In addition to her late parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Ezra Lee McConnell, Jr.; sisters, Gladys Berry (James), Louise Garland (Ken), Ann Shivley; brother-in-law, Bob Mays.

Naomi is survived by her son, Dr. Ezra Lee McConnell, III and wife Dr. Jane McConnell of Fayetteville, NC; daughter, Alicia McConnell Krueger and husband SGM Randall Krueger of Cameron, NC; grandchildren, Mary McConnell of Winston- Salem, NC, Kristen McConnell of Winston-Salem, NC and Haley Krueger of Bismarck, ND; sisters, Ruby Mays of Kingsport, TN, Nancy Odiorne (Dean) of Kingsport, Marion Carney (Robert) of Kingsport, brother, Bill Pierson (Linda) of Gate City; brother-in-law, Larry Shivley of Kingsport; along with several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 1 pm to 3 pm on Sunday, March 12, 2017 at Scott County Funeral Home, 2060 US Highway 23N, Weber City, VA 24290.

A service will be held at 3 pm in the funeral home chapel with her nephew Rev. Scott Layer officiating. Burial will follow at Holston View Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Cape Fear Valley Hospice and special caregiver Norma Laker.

Memorials may be made to Holston United Methodist Home for Children, 404 Holston Drive, Greeneville TN 37743 or Anderson Street United Methodist Church, 954 Anderson Street, Bristol, TN 37620.

Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the McConnell family.