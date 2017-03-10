KINGSPORT - JoAn Shortt Killen, 75, received her crown on Monday, 28 Nov 2016 with her loving children at her side (Scott & Pam) singing the gospel she loved. She was the beloved daughter of the late Rev. James Dayton and late Margaret Lillian (Mullins) Shortt of Pound, VA. She is also preceded in death by her brother, Hoyt Jennings Shortt; sister-in-law, Mary Stover Shortt and nephew, Steve Hoyt Shortt.

JoAn is survived by her son, D. Scott (Heather) Killen and grandson, Ryan of Carlsbad, CA; daughter Pamela (Howard) Bartner and granddaughter, MJ of Colorado Springs, CO; her brother Steve (Maggie) Shortt along with the families of Stephanie Blythe and Justin Shortt; her sister, Sandra (Larry) Meade along with the families of Larry Meade, Jr., Rhonda Pierce and Rhonda Thomas; her sister, Jimmie (Frank Gary) Vanover along with the families of Tom Bays, Leaburn Kennedy and Sandra Goins; her brother Hoyt’s families of the late Steve Hoyt Shortt and Jamie Shortt; sister-in-law, Ruth Skelton and many treasured family & friends. JoAn cultivated countless loving friends and her “babies”, Pixie and Piper (Yorkshire Terriers) in her garden of life.

Family and friends were JoAn’s passion and delight. Her laugh - infectious. Her heart could not contain her loving spirit. She journeyed through life with zest. Her heartfelt keepsakes were in making new friends and maintaining relationships with “old” friends and family.

JoAn graduated from Pound High School, Pound, VA; Radford University, Radford, VA; Simmons College, Boston, MA; National Defense University, National War College, Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, DC; United States Army War College, Carlisle Barracks, PA; Air War College, Montgomery, AL; United States Army Command and General Staff College, Fort Leavenworth, KS.

In 1960, JoAn moved to the ‘big city’ of Washington, DC to begin her career and grow her family. She interacted with government executives within the Office of Management and Budget, Congress, White House, and other Federal Government departments. She attained her career aspirations in 1996 to retire with a prestigious 36 years of service with honors as a veteran of the Department of Defense, Office of the Secretary of Defense.

In addition to raising two children, you would find her involved with her family, her church, her music or her garden – not necessarily in that order. Music was a large part of her joy with voice, piano, hand bells and harp as her instruments. JoAn was playful and adventurous – she enjoyed dancing, biking on the Virginia Creeper Trail, water sports, boating, the seashore, riding a motorcycle, skiing, skating, hiking trails – anything outdoors. She was an explorer of new places having travelled to Israel, England, Wales, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, the Caribbean, Hawaii and Venezuela. She could be found dancing in the streets of Las Vegas, at weekly community dances, participating in dancing groups such as clogging, country, line, swing, and shag -- dancing, dancing, dancing anywhere there was music.

JoAn loved God and paid her success forward most recently as a Stephen Minister. With membership at Pyles Memorial Church (Pound, VA); Groveton Baptist Church (Alexandria, VA); Clarendon Baptist Church (Arlington, VA); Barcroft Bible Church (Fairfax, VA); Colonial Heights Baptist Church (Kingsport, TN) and Woodmen Heights Overcomer’s Bible Study (Colorado Springs, CO), she spread her love for the lord and led many ministries on her journey.

Save the Date: A Celebration of JoAn’s Life will honor her at Colonial Heights Baptist Church, 108 Colonial Heights Road, Kingsport, TN 37663, Thursday, March 30, 2017. Family will receive friends from 11AM – 12 Noon, a Celebration of Life Service, 12 Noon – 1PM, and Luncheon Reception immediately following at Eagle Pointe Condominium Clubhouse, 712 Sir Echo Drive, Kingsport, TN 37663. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent in JoAn’s name to the charity of your choice or consider the scholarship established to carry on JoAn’s legacy of love, faith and leadership at https://www.youcaring.com/joanshorttkillen-753952 - Love Me Tender Memorial Scholarship Fund – JoAn Shortt Killen.

https://www.youcaring.com/LoveMeTenderScholarshipJoanShorttKillenhttps://www.youcaring.com/LoveMeTenderScholarshipJoanShorttKillenhttps://www.youcaring.com/LoveMeTenderScholarshipJoanShorttKilleThe family wishes to thank all who cared for JoAn so lovingly and unconditionally. We are grateful that you are a part of JoAn’s life. We encourage you to upload photos and videos, share stories, thoughts and fond memories on JoAn Shortt Killen’s Memorial Tribute at http://memorial.yourtribute.com/JOANSHORTTKILLEN

The family is served by Baker Funeral Home, Pound, VA.