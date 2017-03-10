Grady Black, Jr.

He was born in Washington County, TN. He loved to garden and used his free time working outdoors. He believed in God and the value of hard work. He retired from the maintenance department of AFG in 2004. He was the owner of AAA Mini Storage in Chuckey, TN. He served in the U.S. Army. A devoted father and grandparent, he loved spending time with his family. He was the salt of the earth and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by a daughter Marchelle and son in law, Todd Simmons; grandchildren, Christian Black, Bear Simmons, and Marshall Simmons; his dog and cat, Doodle and Mazy: neither of which he liked, but he took excellent care of them.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Rosa Black, of Old Butler, TN; father, Grady Black, Sr., of Washington County, TN; daughter, Romona Altman, of Carrollton, GA.

The family will receive friends Sunday, March 12, 2017 from 4-7pm at Jeffers Funeral Service at Afton. The funeral service will be held Monday, March 13, 2017 at 2pm in Jeffers Chapel at Afton, with Rev. Richard Long officiating. Interment will be in Graceland Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Jeremy Raber, Lanny Love, Jarrod Hensley, Hunter McGinnis, Todd Simmons, and Robbie Shelton. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Noel, friends, at AFG, Laughlin Wound Care, Greeneville DaVita and his neighbors of Lori Circle. Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.