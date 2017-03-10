Gaynell Hartsock

She was born January 30, 1936, and was the daughter of the late Cyrus and Virgie Sluss. Other than her parents Gaynell was also preceded in death by her husband Jack Hartsock; 2 brothers, Buford and Bobby Sluss; a sister Lois Salyer. Gaynell was employed by Tennessee Eastman Co. for 23 years as a Lab Tech and was a homemaker after that.

Left behind to cherish her precious memories is a son, Jason Hartsock and wife Shannon; 2 grandchildren, Alexandria Harris and Evan Hartsock; a sister, Edith Meade; and a brother, Bruce Sluss. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

A gathering of Gaynell’s family and friends will be held Sunday, March 12, 2017 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA and anytime at her most recent home, 238 Salisbury Ln. Gate City,or the home of the son, 147 Salisbury Ln. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Pastor Steve Collins officiating. Music will be provided by Oscar Harris.

Graveside service will be held Monday, March 13, 2017 at 11:00 AM in the Holston View Cemetery Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 AM. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

Pallbearers are Tim Quillen, Terry Hartsock, Landon Odle, Brandon, Odle, John Smith, Aaron Hillman, and Greg Turner.

Honorary Pallbearers are Evan Hartsock, Sam Harris, Bo Griffin, and Travis Taylor.

The family wishes to extend appreciation to caregivers, Carmen Taylor, and Ruth Russell. Also a special thanks to Tim and Jean Quillen, Carol Hartsock, Gay Smith, Meals of Love Volunteers, Dr. Gregory DeMotts and the nursing staff of Mountain Region Medicine of Nickelsville.

