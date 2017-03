E. Tom Pickel

KINGSPORT - E. Tom Pickel, age 93, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at the Mountain Home V.A. Community Living Center. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force having proudly served his country during WWII. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced later. Carter-Trent Funeral Home in downtown Kingsport is proudly serving the Pickel family.