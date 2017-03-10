Betty Jo Copas Arnold

She was preceded in death by her mother, Hazel Copas; sisters, Marie Fletcher, Mildred Copas, Kathryn Quarles, and Joyce Jarvis; brothers, C.A. Copas, Vernon Copas, George Copas, Willard Copas, and Orville Copas. Betty is survived by her husband of 57 years, Ronald Arnold; daughters, Karen (Terry) Herron, and Sharon (Ron) Duncan; son, Jeff (Kathy Morgan) Arnold; seven grandchildren, Josh (Kandi) Arnold, Mindy Hunley, Jake (Amber) Arnold, Mallory (Stephen) Hall, Adam Duncan, Jonah (Samantha) Arnold, and Adrienne (Sean) East; ten great grandchildren, Kylie Housewright, Jansen Arnold, Jackson Hall, Paityn Arnold, Annabella Hall, Isabella King, Kayden Arnold, Averie East, Madeleine East, and Baby Girl Arnold due in April; sister, Ruth (Paul) Bates; special nephew, Bob (Shirley) Copas; several nieces and nephews also survive. The kids were always welcomed by their Mamaw Betty with smiles, hugs, and cookies. We loved and cherished our mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed.

Per Mrs. Arnold's request, a private family service was held on Friday, March 10, 2017. Pallbearers were Josh Arnold, Jake Arnold, Adam Duncan, Jonah Arnold, Stephen Hall, and Sean East.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Abbi Pafford and the staff of Smoky Mountain Hospice for their kindness during the last few weeks.

An online guest registry may be signed by visiting www.oakhillfh.com.