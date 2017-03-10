Allie Price

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Ray Price; daughter, Marie Burton; parents, Frank and Mae Reeves; sisters, Mable Reeves and Flora Whitman; brothers, George, John, Luther, Claud and Frank Jr. Reeves; special friend, Buster Davenport.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Allen and Wilma Price of Surgoinsville; son-in-law, James Burton of Rogersville; grandsons, Rodney Buton of Rogersville and Greg Price of Surgoinsville; special nieces, Lois Mayes of Rogersville and Peggy Kovack of Lexington, S.C.; and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

The family would like to thank Pat and the rest of the staff of Signature Health Care of Rogersville for their exceptional care.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm Sunday (3/12/17) at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 pm with Rev. Jason Roach officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery with Rev. Greg Graybeal officiating. Memorial contributions may be to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chrisitansells.com.