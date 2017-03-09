Russell “Rusty” Mark Elliott

A graduate of J. J. Kelly High School, Rusty retired from Wise County Schools after many years as an auto mechanic instructor. He was blessed with a remarkable gift of music which he shared in praise choirs and family and community weddings, touching the hearts of many who loved to hear him sing.

Rusty was the son of the late Walter Sam and Barbara Amarylis (Mary) Dotson Elliott, and was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Avery and Ruth Kennedy Elliott and Monroe and Julia Scott Dotson.

He is survived by his loving children, daughter, Ashley Marie Elliott of Portsmouth, Ohio and son, Tyson Mark Elliott of Wise; three grandchildren, Cameron Mark, Brayden Trey and Gracie Isabella Elliott; brothers, Gregory Scott of Wise, VA and Donald Blake of Oxford, AL; sister, Julie Ruth Elliott Short of Big Stone Gap, VA; step-mother, Faye Sams Elliott; step-brother, Jeff Sams; step-sister, Amanda Kilgore; he will long be remembered by his nieces and nephews, friends and family, and the many students he taught in Wise County.

A memorial service honoring his life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.

