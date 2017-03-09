Robert W. Shumaker

He was a 1988 graduate of Sullivan East High School and a 1993 graduate of East Tennessee State University. He loved hunting and fishing. He was proud to be an organ donor.

Robert is survived by his adored son, Evan Robert Shumaker of Bristol, TN; loving father, Frank William Shumaker, Jr. of Bristol, TN; loving mother, Linda Rush Shumaker of Bristol, VA; brother, Andy Shumaker and wife Pennie of Bristol, TN; nephew, Andrew Shumaker; niece, Amy Shumaker; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins..

The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St., Bristol, VA. The funeral service will follow at 3:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. The committal service and interment will follow at Weaver Cemetery, Bristol, TN. Pallbearers will be Mark Denny, David Barrett, Tim Rush, Todd Rush, Stephen Rosenbalm, and Dennis Houser. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jackie Doyle, Bobby Roe, and Todd Beach. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be sent to Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services for an education fund for Robert's son, Evan. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com . Mr. Shumaker and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services. (276) 669-6141.