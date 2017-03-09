The founder of American Bass Association, Bob made many friends around the country. To say he lived life to the fullest is an understatement. He was a huge animal lover and was a founding member of the Scott County Humane Society. If all the dogs he has loved greeted him at the Rainbow Bridge, a larger venue will have been required.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his first wife, Kitty Green Barker, and a brother, B.K. Barker.

He is survived by his wife, Ellen Campbell Barker; sons, Andy Wankel and Mark Wankel and wife, Jennifer; brother, Tucker Barker; six grandchildren who gave their “Poppy” much joy, Kyle, Eli, Katie-Jane, Kit, Larson, and Kira; and Bob’s brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Clyde and Claire Campbell. Also very dear to Bob is a beloved cousin

Sherry Page and her husband Randy and their sons.

Bob and Ellen found a beloved community in Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church in 2000, and a celebration of life will be held there on Saturday, March 11th at 4:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a memorial donation are asked to consider the Scott County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1535, Gate City, VA 24251, or Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church, 136 Bob Jobe Rd., Johnson City, TN 37615.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Robert Quillin Barker.