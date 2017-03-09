Ralph was a wonderful and loving husband, dad and granddad who enjoyed working to provide for his family. He retired from Eastman Chemical Company following thirty-two years of service. He also worked as a Maintenance Contractor for the FAA at Tri-Cities Regional Airport.

Mr. Burrell was an active member of Wheeler United Methodist Church, Blountville and the Holston Ruritan Club where he had been named “Man of the Year”. He was active in The Boy Scouts of America having served as a Counselor and Leader.

Ralph was a proud veteran of the United States Army where he distinguished himself as a Paratrooper with the 509 82nd Airborne Division. He received the Silver Star of Valor in the Battle of the Bulge. His military career also included serving on The Honor Guard in Berlin, Germany.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Fraley Burrell; son, Edward Burrell; brother, Leroy Burrell; sisters, Nellie Noel and Billie Dillow.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, David Burrell and Stephen Burrell; daughter, Karen Burrell; grandchildren, Leslie Smith, Aaron Burrell, Chris Long and Rachael Taylor; seven great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends 12:00-1:00 pm Saturday, March 11, 2017 at Wheeler United Methodist Church. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 1:00 pm with Rev. Chris Brown officiating.

A Military Graveside and Committal Service will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of Everlasting Life I. Military Rites will be conducted by The American Legion Hammond Post # 3/265. Family members will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Ralph’s honor be made to, Wheeler United Methodist Church, 211 North Sanders Street, Blountville, TN 37617.

The care of Ralph Burrell and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.