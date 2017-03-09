Marty was a very loving and caring lady who enjoyed being around people. She made countless friends over the years. She retired from Kmart as a Layaway Representative following thirty years of service.

She was a member of State Line Baptist Church and a fervent prayer warrior. She loved Jesus with all of her heart.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Lou Samples, Jeanette Goins and Patricia Sexton; brother, John Eads, Jr.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sister, Linda Gillenwater and husband, Jim; brother, Jim Eads; special “brother and sister”, Curt and Glenna Williams; several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends 10:00-11:00 am Saturday, March 11, 2017 at Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. A Funeral Service will be conducted at 11:00 am in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Rev. Curtis Williams officiating.

An Entombment and Committal Service will follow in Oak Hill Mausoleum IV. Serving as pallbearers, George Gibson and Dennis Deal.

The family extends their sincere gratitude to, Amedisys Hospice for their compassionate care of Marty.

The care of Martha “Marty” Dye and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.