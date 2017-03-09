Larry K. Overbay

Larry was an avid runner, the community all recognized Larry for running rain or shine in the area, he ran many races and was very proud of his accomplishments. Larry was a graduate of Blountville High School and retired from Eastman Chemical Company after many years of service. He was a life-long member of Sunnyside Baptist Church.

Larry is survived by his wife of 48 years, Brenda Overbay, daughters, Julie Ferguson and husband Shelburne Ferguson, III, Brooke Hunt and husband Mark. Grandchildren, Mason Sanders, Carter Sanders, Keller Bolling and Ava Hunt. Sister, Sherry Cassell and husband Randy. Mother-in-law, Ella Wright and sister-in-law, Tammy Wilson and husband Rodney. Larry is also survived by many loving family members and friends.

Visitation will be Sunday, March 12, 2017 from 12 noon to 2 pm at East Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted in the funeral home chapel at 2:00 pm, with Pastor Roy Graves officiating. Music will be by nephew, Logan Cassell. Graveside services to follow in Garden of Peace in East Lawn Memorial Park.

Pallbearers will be Jim Ward, David Horne, Phillip Dykes, Eddie McAmis, Keller Bolling, Terry Tilson, Paul Bates, Mason Sanders and Carter Sanders. Honorary pallbearers will be the Men’s Sunday School Class 2 from Sunnyside Baptist Church, Kenneth Lane and Jeff Moody.

The family would like to say a special thanks to the caregivers at Avalon Hospice, Daniel, Jessica and Lorie.

In lieu of flowers donations are requested to be made to Sunnyside Baptist Church, Building Fund, 406 Cooks Valley Road, Kingsport, Tennessee 37664. Please visit our website at www.eastlawnkingsport.com to leave a condolence for the Overbay family. East Lawn Funeral Home is honored to serve Larry Overbay’s family.