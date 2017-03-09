She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Louisa Blanken and her siblings, Vicky Flanary, Pete Blanken, Bill Blanken and Irene Gibson.

Jewel is survived by her daughters, Nora Vanover and Wayne Dickenson of Dryden, VA and Debra Stidham of Panama City, FL; her son, William Stidham of Las Vegas, NV; her brothers, Jerry Blanken of Big Stone Gap, VA, Allen Blanken of Big Stone Gap, VA, Wayne Blanken of Dayton, OH, Mickey Blanken of Springfield, OH and David Blanken of Springfield, OH; her sister, Madeline Collier of Kingsport, TN and her grandchildren, Kelsey Vanover, Marinda Pelfrey, Paul David Pelfrey, Michael Pelfrey and Catherine Pelfrey. She is also survived by 10 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at Gilliam Funeral Home, 618 Wood Ave. W., Big Stone Gap, VA. The funeral service will follow at 7:00pm in the funeral home chapel.

Final arrangements will be private.

Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family of Jewel Faye Webb Stidham.