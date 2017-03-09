James Fred Lawson

James was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Bertha Lawson; brothers, Floyd Lawson and James Mack Lawson.

Survivors include his loving wife and soulmate of 51 years, Marie Lawson; sons, Freddie Lawson and wife Candi, Robert Lawson and wife Tracie; daughters, Melisa Gholston and husband Robert, Teresa Page and husband John; grandchildren, Miranda, Caleb, Raelyn, Robby, Katelyn, Amanda and husband Blake, Kenny Wayne, Cadeidra, Rodney and wife Abigail, Brittany, and Alicia; step-grandchildren, Michael, Brittany, Austin, and Anthony; great- grandchildren, Kemanee, Audrina, Helena, Carter, Chloe, Kingston, Lucas, and Kylee; 10 step great-grandchildren; brother, John Henry Lawson; sisters, Lula Mae Hudson, and Venus Easterly, Macey Stanley, and Goldie Wieneke; special friend, Grace Jones; along with several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Friday, March 10, 2017 at Scott County Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow in the chapel with Pastor Larry Tolley and Bro. Kenneth Neeley officiating. Music will be provided by the Hensley Family.

A graveside services will be conducted at 1 pm on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at the Lawson Family Cemetery. Freddie Lawson, Robert Lawson, Kenny Wayne Pleasant, Blake Ratliff, Robert Gholston, and Rodney Smith will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Robby Lawson, Caleb Lawson, and John Page. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12PM to go in procession to the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help defer funeral expenses.

