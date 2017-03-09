Gary Lyndon Bishop was born on February 23, 1947 in Danville, Illinois and God carried him home on Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at Wellmont Hospice House in Bristol, Tennessee. He had battled cancer for the past 7 years, but he never gave up. He never said “Why me?”, but instead he always said “Why not me?”

He served as a Navy Corpsman in the 60’s in the Vietnam War and became a career paramedic/firefighter for Montgomery County, Maryland for 35 years. He also drove a school bus for Frederick County, Maryland and a tour bus in Gettysburg, PA. He was a member of the Firefighter’s Union in Maryland, Local 1664 and an honorary member of Kingsport Firefighter’s Association, Local 2270. He was a proud member of an anonymous fellowship that brought him lots of joy, wisdom, and serenity for 33 years.

He loved people and life to the fullest and enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycle. He said, “It cleaned out the cob webs.” He was a volunteer for Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center at the Oncology and Hematology Center at Allendale. He was a voracious reader and always had time for one more story.

He was a member of Christ Fellowship Church in Kingsport, TN. His greatest accomplishment was his relationship with Jesus Christ and the love of God’s people. He served by organizing and leading many mission trips overseas, nationally and locally.

He is survived by his “darling bride”, Dianna Fletcher Bishop of Fall Branch, TN; his eldest daughter, Nikki Mangnall (Dain); grandsons, Dylan and Levi of Aurora, CO; son, Christopher Bishop (Caroline); grandsons, Eli and Aron; granddaughter, Naomi of Charlotte, NC; son, Michael Bishop (Christy); grandsons, Ryne and Landon of Franklinton, NC; youngest daughter, Leigh Ann “Annie” Bishop of Raleigh, NC.

Gary has 3 sisters, Donna Carmen of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Kris Goldener (Jimmy) of Louisville, KY and Carol Lynn Combs (Eddie) of Otisco, IN; one brother, Coy Bishop Jr (Angie) of Charlestown, IN; and Gary’s mom, Helen Lynch of Shelby of Beech Grove, IN where Gary grew up.

He had quite a life and felt that life’s journey was not to arrive at the grave in a well preserved body, but rather to skid sideways, totally worn out shouting..."Holy Moly...What a ride!”

Family and friends will celebrate Gary’s life on Saturday, March 11, 2017 at 5PM at Christ Fellowship Church (260 Victory Lane, Kingsport, TN, 37664) with lots of food, laughter, stories, and praise for our Heavenly Father.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Wellmont Health System, Kingsport Oncology/Hematology (4485 West Stone Drive, Kingsport, TN 376600, House of Hope, Maryland (PO Box 9464, Silver Spring, MD, 20916) or Christ Fellowship Church (260 Victory Lane, Kingsport, TN 37664).

Many thanks to our dear friends, doctors, nurses at Wellmont Holston Valley Hospital, Vanderbilt Hospital, Wellmont Hospice House and Christ Fellowship.

